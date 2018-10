Sending you some good juju on a Monday morning.

Three months after Lava Cantina downtown closed their doors, Voodoo Lounge is opening in the space. According to The Business Report, Voodoo Lounge is a bar and nightclub that will offer tons of drink specials and events like Ladies Night and Flashback Fridays. The bar will also serve food like street tacos.

Voodoo Lounge opens this Thursday, October 11. Regular operating hours will be Thursday-Saturday 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.