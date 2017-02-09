Orgeron introduces two new assistant coaches
LSU coach Ed Orgeron introduced new football assistant coaches Mickey Joseph and Tommie Robinson this morning in a news conference broadcasted on Facebook.
Joseph, a new wide receivers coach, is a native of New Orleans. He spent last year at Louisiana Tech, where he was a running backs coach.
Robinson is a native of Alabama who spent last year as running backs coach and run game coordinator at Southern Cal. He’ll serve LSU as assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator. He’s been a coach for the last 30 years.
Watch the news conference below:
Photo by Sean Gasser.