One thing’s for sure — Lafourche Parish loves LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. So much so, they’ll hold “Coach O Day” to celebrate his newest position on the LSU football staff.

The people of South Lafourche Parish will honor “Coach O” with a banquet at the Larose Civic Center on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m., according to WAFB.

At the ceremony, the 40th anniversary of the 1977 State Champion South Lafourche High School Tarpon football team, which Orgeron was on, will be celebrated. Orgeron’s jersey will be retired at the event.

