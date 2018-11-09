Our local author picks for the Louisiana Book Festival

Celebrating its 15th year, the Louisiana Book Festival is bringing some amazing reads to the Capital City for us to get our noses stuck in. Many of the writers are from right here in Baton Rouge and we chose a few that we just can’t wait to read. Check out all of these authors at the Louisiana Book Festival this Saturday, November 10th and for more information visit their website louisianabookfestival.org or download the app.

Morgan Babst | The Floating World

Fiction

Morgan Babst takes the familiar experience of Hurricane Katrina and shines a light onto the Boisdoré family in her debut novel The Floating World. Filled with an emotional storm of grief, loss, and vulnerability, the city this family once called home now looms with a haunting mystery when their daughter, Cora, finds herself in a catatonic state–either the victim or perpetrator of some violence after refusing to evacuate with her parents. When they return, their marriage is in shambles, their family estranged, leaving their daughter, Del, to pick up the pieces and put them back together. Told from the points of view of each family member, The Floating World paints a vivid understanding of a city forever changed by tragedy with hopes of re-growth from its remains.

Donna Brazile | Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House

Political Non Fiction

A New Orleans native and LSU alumnus, Donna Brazile is known for being the DNC’s chair and legendary political operative. Her newest book, Hacks, is the first insider account of the Russian hacking of the DNC and the missteps by Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration that lead to Donald Trump’s victory. Packed with personal and unreported revelations about what went down in 2016, Hacks is the campaign thriller you never knew you needed to read, with vital lessons for anyone who cares about free and fair elections. With Democrats now in the wilderness after this historic defeat, this riveting narrative argues that staying silent about what went wrong helps no one. Only by laying bare the missteps, miscalculations, and crimes of 2016, will our country be able to salvage its democracy.

Joshua Wheeler | Acid West

Creative Non Fiction

LSU Creative Writing Professor, Joshua Wheeler takes the Wild West on the acid trip of a lifetime through his debut collection of essays, Acid West. Centered around the place he calls home, it all started on his great grandfather’s ranch in Southern New Mexico where the first atomic bomb was dropped in 1945. Through odd stories of a man who steps from the stratosphere and free-falls to the desert; a treasure hunt for buried Atari video games; a village plagued by the legacy of atomic testing; and many others, Wheeler makes Southern New Mexico feel like home to us all by shining a light on a desert forgotten and giving a whole new meaning to SNM.

Peter Twal | Our Earliest Tattoos

Poetry

For Baton Rouge native, Peter Twal, “Because of the intense connection we feel with music, we can remember song lyrics even when we have forgotten the details of our personal lives—even when all else fails, a song can transport us back,” and in his debut collection of poems that is just what he explores. Through the lyrics of LCD Soundsystem’s “All My Friends”, Twal takes the reader on a journey through past and present exposing the delicate intricacies that are our memories. Our Earliest Tattoos is filled with captivating characters, discoveries of the heart, and witted, original sonnets celebrating just what we can forget, until we hear a certain song.

Lindsey Duga | Kiss of the Royal

YA Fantasy

Baton Rouge local, Lindsey Duga brings us to a land far, far away in her debut novel about love and peril. In Kiss of the Royal, Princess Ivy has one goal—end the war against the Forces of Darkness. Ivy’s magic is more powerful than anyone else, but she needs a partner who can help her harness it. Prince Zach’s unparalleled skill with a sword should make them an unstoppable pair—if only they could agree on…well, just about anything. Two warriors, one goal, and the fate of their world on the line. But the more they argue, the more they fall for each other. And only one of them can be right…

Brittany Lynn Kriger | Glowing Goddess Guru Beast Manifesto

Health and Wellness

Love the food you eat. Live the life you love. Ditch guilt and regret. This is the mantra set forth in Baton Rouge native, Brittany Lynn Kriger’s Glowing Goddess Guru Beast Manifesto (it’s a mouthful, she knows). If you have ever felt confusion or frustration by food and simply just want to love the body you’re in, it can be that simple but all you have to do is Start Where You Are. That first step will launch you into an exploration of self through yoga, food, and soul while breaking down the barriers we have learned to put up for ourselves through dieting and restriction to truly reach your potential as a Glowing Goddess Guru Beast.

Photos courtesy of authors.