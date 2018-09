Last fall as little Mike VII moved into his habitat at LSU, Care2 created a petition to free Mike the Tiger saying “animals should be free, not held captive to be used as mascots.”

The petition also states that while the tiger habitat has been renovated, it is cruel to sentence animals to that type of confinement solely for human amusement. The petition currently has over 57,000 signatures, with a goal of 60,000. Although, reading the signatures, most signees are not from Louisiana 🤔