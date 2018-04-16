Dig Baton Rouge
Oyster Festival coming to the Capital City

Shucks, another food festival I’ll have to attend…

Jolie Pearl is bringing Baton Rouge the first annual Oyster Fest. The festival is equipped with live music, oyster shucking competitions, an oyster cook-off and of course plenty of oysters to try. The festival will be June 30th in downtown Baton Rouge. To learn more about entering competitions or volunteering, visit the official website.

