Oyster Festival coming to the Capital City

Shucks, another food festival I’ll have to attend…
Jolie Pearl is bringing Baton Rouge the first annual Oyster Fest. The festival is equipped with live music, oyster shucking competitions, an oyster cook-off and of course plenty of oysters to try. The festival will be June 30th in downtown Baton Rouge. To learn more about entering competitions or volunteering, visit the official website.
Jolie Pearl is ecstatic to announce the 1st Annual Oyster Fest happening June 30th in Downtown Baton Rouge! There will be eating, cooking, shucking, and to top it all off Spin Doctors are headlining!! Like the Baton Rouge Oyster Fest page and invite your friends to a shucking good time! www.batonrougeoysterfestival.com