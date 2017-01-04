Sometimes bosses need to check up on their businesses, and that’s exactly what Painting With A Twist co-founder Renee Maloney on tonight’s episode of “Undercover Boss” on CBS.

Maloney founded the sip-and-paint business with Cathy Deano in 2005, and according to CBS, is projected to open 100 new locations each year. The business currently has more than 300 franchise locations.

See a sneak peek of the episode below:

Time to get fired up for an all-new #UndercoverBoss. Here's a sneak peek at tomorrow's episode. pic.twitter.com/vBHm0Oht0y — Undercover Boss (@undercover_cbs) January 3, 2017

