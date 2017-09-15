Dig Baton Rouge
Parks popping up around Red Stick this weekend

Russell Jones
11 hours ago

Mid-city Baton Rouge will get an infusion of arts and green spaces this weekend, though it may mean parking your car a space or two further down.

Studios and designers in Mid-City will transform some spaces normally reserved for public parking into mini “parklets”, pop-up spaces filled with art and greenery or activities such as book lending.

The event, called Park(Ing) Day, is part of a nationwide movement to reimagine empty public parking spaces for other uses. According to organizers the U. S. averages three parking spaces for each car on the roads, so in 2005 they transformed San Francisco parking spaces into parklets.

Twelve years later, the idea has spread to dozens of countries and created more than a thousand mini-parks each year.

The Baton Rouge parklets will only be up for a few hours, and are planned for seven different locations throughout Mid-City and downtown. You can find the full list of locations and hours here.

11 hours ago

