Louisiana lawmakers could soon outlaw brewery partnerships with Louisiana universities, The Advocate reports. Rep. Cedric Glover, who doesn’t agree with partnerships between breweries and LSU and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, proposed House Bill 610 to end the deals.

“Why would we have wanted to officially license and brand and tie an alcoholic beverage to a school?” Glover said, according to the Advocate. His reasoning is that most students are under the age of 21, and are therefore not legally allowed to drink alcohol.

LSU currently trademarks Tin Roof’s Bayou Bengal Lager, and ULL does the same with Ragin’ Cajun beer.

