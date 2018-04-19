Dig Baton Rouge
11 patio dining spots to hit up this spring

5 hours ago

Spring has *FINALLY* sprung in Baton Rouge! What better way to enjoy the beautiful weather than checking out these great patio spots? So grab a friend and grab a drink today!

  • Rum House
    • Who says margs are only for Taco Tuesday? Get your 2 for 1 margs at Rum House every Wednesday, while enjoying the beautiful weather!
  • Tin Roof Brewing Co.
    • Yoga meets beer on Wednesdays at Tin Roof with Yoga on Tap! NAMASTE.
  • Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos, & More
    • Get your fill of tacos and beer at Zippy’s every Wednesday with $2 and $3 pints!
  • The Overpass Merchant
    • Mondays are for Merchant Mules. Enough said.
  • Superior Grill – Highland
    • We all know there aren’t many things in life better than a Superior marg. So grab a margarita or frozen French 75 and enjoy live music at Superior Grill Highland every Monday – Wednesday!

  • Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar
    • Whether you’re here for the wine, cocktails or charcuterie boards, the Bin 77 Patio is a can’t miss.
  • The Bulldog
    • Bring your furry friend and enjoy pint night on Wednesdays! Don’t forget your pup and your glass when you leave…
  • Barcadia
    • Play tons games while enjoying $1 beer and 1/2 off apps Monday – Friday from 3-7!
  • Velvet Cactus
    • Need a break? Velvet Cactus has a loooonnggg happy hour Monday – Friday, 11 AM – 6:30 PM!
  • Caliente Mexican Craving
    • Relive your college days with 2 for 1 margs Monday-Wednesday
  • Bottle & Tap
    • Get your fill of live music and drinks every weekend at Bottle & Tap!

