Patio Season is Here in the Capital City!

I recently checked out Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos and was shocked to find what might be the coolest patio in all of Baton Rouge tucked away in a strip mall at Essen and Perkins. The patio pairs well with Blue Corn’s excellent chips and salsa, and a wide spread of drinks and tacos. A welcomed bonus – tacos are just $3 every Tuesday! With patio season in full swing, it’s the best time to give them a try. No worries, the inside is dreamy, too. While we are on the subject, here are some other spots in town to do some patio dining any time of day!

Breakfast

District Donuts, Magpie Cafe and Trench Truck Coffee are all great places to grab a coffee and a light breakfast treat to enjoy outside. City Pork has a full breakfast menu now, which you can enjoy in their covered, outdoor area.

Brunch

Bistro Byronz, The Overpass Merchant and The Chimes East both have wonderful but limited patio seating. You may want to brunch early to catch these! The Chimes at LSU, looks like it will have a lot more outdoor seating on their rooftop if it’s ever finished (fingers crossed!). Provisions on Perkins has lots of outdoor seating with giant bay doors that open and close based on weather, and bottomless mimosas.

Lunch

A muffuletta from Anthony’s Deli might be my all-time favorite lunch, and it also has an adorable front porch! Curbside and Red Zeppelin offer the biggest patios and the most shade, while also offering killer burgers and pizza, respectively. White Star Market has a few tables outside and also promises quick service at lunch, so you can more than likely snag one with no problem.

Drinks

Bin 77, arguably the fanciest patio in town, offers a great spot to grab a great glass of wine and sit under some serious mood lighting. Radio Bar, Tin Roof Brewing and The Bulldog are local favorites for grabbing a drink outside no matter how big your crew is!

Dinner with Friends

Blue Corn, Rum House, Velvet Cactus, and Superior Grill are sure bets for a Tex-Mex fix while you and your friends are enjoying the elements. If you and your friends are looking for a good burger and a drink or two, the city’s newest rooftop patio at Bumsteers should do the trick!