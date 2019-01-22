Paw on over to our shelter pets of the week

The cold winter months are the perfect time to cozy up with a new four-legged companion. Meet our shelter pets of the week, Michealangelo and Bobby!

Michaelangelo is a handsome flame point Siamese mix cat. He is 7 years old and likes nothing more than to spend quality time with the people he loves. Michaelangelo is used to living in a multi-cat household, but also seems to enjoy being the center of attention.

Visit Michaelangelo at Cat Haven today!

To learn more about Michaelangelo and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

If you’re looking for a mellow fellow, then Bobby is your man. Bobby is an American bulldog/retriever mix and is around five years old. He’s great on a leash and is house trained.

Visit Bobby at CAA!

All this guy wants to do is put his head on your lap and keep you company while you watch television. Stop by Companion Animal Alliance and visit Bobby today! CAA is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional info, call CAA at (225) 408-5360