Pelican House holding menu launch party Tuesday

The Pelican House launches their new menu Tuesday night as they expand hours to a full-service restaurant, and have some seriously tasty reasons for people to come out.

Besides new food options, the Pelican House will have door prizes and giveaways for people taking part. The first 50 people through the door will get a T-shirt and vouchers for a free lunch, and other giveaways include gift cards, a bottle of 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, and a pair of dinners with drink pairings worth $500 and $100.

The former taproom’s new hours cover lunch and Sunday brunch as well as dinner. They’re also doing a limited menu for late night diners Monday through Saturday.

Tuesday night’s event starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.