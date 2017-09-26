Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Pelican House holding menu launch party Tuesday

Russell Jones
18 hours ago

The Pelican House launches their new menu Tuesday night as they expand hours to a full-service restaurant, and have some seriously tasty reasons for people to come out.

Besides new food options, the Pelican House will have door prizes and giveaways for people taking part. The first 50 people through the door will get a T-shirt and vouchers for a free lunch, and other giveaways include gift cards, a bottle of 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, and a pair of dinners with drink pairings worth $500 and $100.

 

The former taproom’s new hours cover lunch and Sunday brunch as well as dinner. They’re also doing a limited menu for late night diners Monday through Saturday.

Tuesday night’s event starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

 

Comments

You may also like

Food & Drink

6 ways to wine and dine Tuesday

Tuesday can feel like a second Monday. You’re staring down the rest of the week, seeing how far away Friday is, wondering “What have I gotten myself into.” Luckily, there are lots of ways to enjoy yourself Tuesday around the Red...

17 hours ago

september

27sep(sep 27)7:00 pm(sep 27)7:00 pmBand of Horses

27sep(sep 27)8:00 pm(sep 27)8:00 pmDisney Trivia Night

28sep(sep 28)6:00 pm(sep 28)6:00 pmFall Cocktail Release Party

28sep(sep 28)7:00 pm(sep 28)7:00 pmAlpha Omega Wine Dinner

28sep(sep 28)8:00 pm(sep 28)8:00 pmComedy Étouffée with Will Merrill

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X