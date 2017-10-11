Dig Baton Rouge
Pelican House owner wins big on ‘Chopped’

Russell Jones
12 hours ago

Chef Gavin Jobe is bringing back a big win for his restaurants in Louisiana after winning the judge’s approval on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ Tuesday night.

Jobe owns Pelican House in Baton Rouge and Meribo in Covington. He competed in the first round of “Alton’s Challenge”, a five-part tournament in which celebrity chef Alton Brown takes over hosting duties and puts chefs through the timed gauntlet of the Chopped kitchen.

Jobe’s win means he will compete in the finale on Nov. 7 for a chance at $50,000.

The Pelican House hosted a watch party for the episode Tuesday night, and streamed the reactions with commentary by Jobe live on YouTube.

