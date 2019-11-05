Pelican to Mars aims to open on Government St. soon

Pelican to Mars is a pet-friendly, space age themed, neighborhood bar opening soon on Government Street.

photo source: Pelican to Mars



Baton Rouge natives and brothers Lance and Scott Paddock are no strangers to the bar scene. As owners of Hayride Scandal as well, Pelican to Mars will be their next venture.

“I enjoy creating that experience of happiness and togetherness and inclusion and hanging out and meeting friends. That pub atmosphere where you can come in and meet people, and meet new people. If a place is inviting enough, you can actually meet people from outside of your immediate sphere,” Scott said.

With Pelican to Mars, Scott and Lance hope to create a bar integrated into the local neighborhoods. They hope to make it a place where patrons can bike or walk over and bring their pets. Pelican to Mars will be completely pet friendly with walking areas, off the leash areas, washing stations and even treats for our favorite furry friends.

“It’s a different experience [than Hayride]. Hayride is where you go for this dramatic experience, and we look at Pelican to Mars as being a little more frivolous and much more walkable, bikeable, dog-friendly, neighborhood place,” Lance said.

Pelican to Mars will have travel-oriented drinks and cocktails inspired by the flavors of the world, as well as over 63 taps and local beers and spirits. Lance says that the bar hopes to experiment with drinks, and they plan on canning cocktails that are best made in large batches.

Scott and Lance chose to open their business on Government Street because of their personal connections with the Mid City area. They both went to school on the street and admire the rich history and culture associated with the neighborhood.

“We just want to make that whole Mid-City corridor – we just want to see it grow and become what it really can be. And I think it’s already headed that way,” Lance said.

The name for the bar was inspired by a quote from Texas Senator Morris Sheppard in 1930 regarding the Volstead Act, the act that prohibited the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcoholic beverages during the prohibition.

“There is as much chance of repealing the eighteenth amendment as there is for a hummingbird to fly to the planet Mars with the Washington Monument tied to its tail,” Sheppard said.

Lance had always admired this story, and after debating which animal would be the one traveling to Mars, Scott finally suggested a pelican. Thank goodness Sheppard was so wrong about repealing the eighteenth amendment, or Pelican to Mars might not have come to fruition.

Lance and Scott’s vision for the bar includes an outdoor area separate from the bar full of greenery and plant-life where patrons can bring their families and enjoy live music and entertainment. Pelican to Mars hopes to be up and running by the end of the calendar year.