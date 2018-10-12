Perk: Baton Rouge Halloween Parade!

We’re giving away 2 spots on a float courtesy of 10/31 Consortium! Must supply your own throws, refreshments and costumes, and sign a waiver of liability.
12oct(oct 12)6:00 pm(oct 12)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Rib Night
We are packing the Smoker this Friday night for ALL YOU CAN EAT RIBS–plus a whole lot of your other favorite City Pork sides.
Come early & Come Hungry!
–MENU–
Baby Back Ribs
Coleslaw
BBQ Beans
Texas Toast
Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies
$20 ALL YOU CAN EAT
$8 ALL YOU CAN EAT for KIDS under 12
(Friday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
City Pork Deli and Charcuterie
2363 Hollydale Ave.
12oct(oct 12)7:00 pm(oct 12)7:00 pmLove, Loss, and What I Wore - Red Magnolia Theatre Company
Love, Loss, and What I Wore
Written by Nora and Delia Ephron
Based on the book by Ilene Beckerman
Directed by Macy Jones
This beautiful play about women, their lives, their clothes and the memories that tie them together was written by Nora and Delia Ephron, best known as the screenwriters of When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail and The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, among many other works. Love, Loss, and What I Wore is a series of monologues and ensemble pieces that use clothing, accessories, and the memories they evoke to tell hilariously funny and often poignant stories in which all women, and many times men, will connect.
ased on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman, Love, Loss and What I Wore is traditionally performed as a Reader ‘s Theatre piece. Through director Macy Jones’s creative vision, audiences will be treated to a delightfully fresh and unique interpretation as we bring these women to life in a live action production.
ust as the clothes we wear are woven within our stories, Red Magnolia Theatre Company is excited to present a profoundly personal play as the first stitch in our story of Renewing women’s stories, Elevating their voices, and Discovering new adventures along the way.
Production Dates
Friday, October 12th, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 14th, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, October 14th, 7:00 p.m.
$25
(Friday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mid City Ballroom
136 S Acadian
12oct(oct 12)7:30 pm(oct 12)7:30 pmBetter Than Ezra & Corey Smith
This show is outdoors at The Lawn at L’Auberge.
Venue subject to change.
Rain or shine event.
No outside food or drinks permitted.
No chairs or coolers allows.
No one under 21 years of age allowed.
Sale Dates and Times:
Public Onsale : Fri, 13 Jul 2018 at 10:00 AM
$5 off Social Media Code : Mon, 9 Jul 2018 at 10:00 AM
(Friday) 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm
L'Auberge Casino
777 L'Auberge Avenue
12oct(oct 12)9:00 pmEaston Corbin
Come see this singer at The Texas Club! Sing along with songs like “A Girl Like You” and “Are You With Me”
Ticket Price:$30 (link below to purchase)
Ages 18+
Concert starts at 9pm, doors open at 7:30
(Friday) 9:00 pm
The Texas Club
456 N Donmoor Ave.
13oct(oct 13)8:00 am(oct 13)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market
Come get great produce and support local businesses. Free parking is available. All vendors accept cash
Come get great produce and support local businesses.
Free parking is available. All vendors accept cash
(Saturday) 8:00 am - 8:34 pm
Red Stick Farmers Market
501 Main St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801