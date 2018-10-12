Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Perks

Perk: Baton Rouge Halloween Parade!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
8 hours ago

We’re giving away 2 spots on a float courtesy of 10/31 Consortium! Must supply your own throws, refreshments and costumes, and sign a waiver of liability.

Enter to win here!

Comments

You may also like

Food & DrinkPerks

Perk: Win $25 to The Rum House!

Click below to head to our Instagram, you could win $25 to The Rum House Baton Rouge! Just in time for National Taco Day…   View this post on Instagram   Happy #TacoTuesday! Like this post and you’re entered to win 🌮 from...

2 weeks ago

october

12oct(oct 12)6:00 pm(oct 12)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Rib Night

12oct(oct 12)7:00 pm(oct 12)7:00 pmLove, Loss, and What I Wore - Red Magnolia Theatre Company

12oct(oct 12)7:30 pm(oct 12)7:30 pmBetter Than Ezra & Corey Smith

12oct(oct 12)9:00 pmEaston Corbin

13oct(oct 13)8:00 am(oct 13)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X