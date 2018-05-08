Perk: Stormy Daniels @ The Penthouse Club

This is their biggest event and fundraiser of the year; the annual Fashion Show! Seniors are presenting their final collections and Juniors and Sophomores are showing a glimpse into what they’ve been working on as well. The event also includes a styling competition that Merchandisers and Freshman are able to participate in. Here you will see all of our TAM students hard work in one beautiful display!

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door, so get your seats ahead of time! (Note: the price online is $16 due to Eventbrite’s fee.)

All are welcome!