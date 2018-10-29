Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Perks

Perk: Win 2 VIP tickets to The 13th Gate!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
18 hours ago

Celebrate Halloween at one of the nation’s scariest haunted houses… The 13th Gate! CLICK HERE to enter to win 2 VIP tickets now!

Comments

You may also like

Perks

Perk: Win a pair of tickets to the Zombie Pub Crawl!

Join 10/31 Consortium for the Zombie Pub Crawl, an official event of the Fifolet Halloween Festival! ENTER HERE to win entry for 2 people and free zombie makeup. Must be 21.
Plus, check out some of the pictures from the 2017 Zombie Pub Crawl!

2 weeks ago

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

october

25oct(oct 25)11:00 am31(oct 31)11:00 am2018 Fantasy Feast

30octalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

30oct(oct 30)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

31oct(oct 31)11:00 am(oct 31)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

31oct(oct 31)5:30 pmWine Down Wednesdays

Coming Soon…

Dead Poet: Beer, Cocktails, Music

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X