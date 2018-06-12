PERK: Win entry for TWO to the La Crema Wine Dinner at Stinky’s!

Join Love Life Soap Co. for the official release of our brand new Pale Ale Soap at the next Tin Roof Brewing Company Yoga on the Lawn. This special bar of soap was a collaboration with our friends at Tin Roof, using the same hops as their VooDoo Pale Ale. We’ve created a fun fresh soap you’re bound to enjoy! We will be set up with ALL of your favorite Love Life Soap bars too. Come see us!