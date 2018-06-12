PERK: Win entry for TWO to the La Crema Wine Dinner at Stinky’s!

Enjoy 4 courses of delicious food and wine at Stinky’s Fish Camp for the La Crema Wine Dinner on June 14th! Enter to win entry for TWO below. Must be 21 to win!
01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
June 1-17
June 1-17
1 (Friday) 7:00 pm - 17 (Sunday) 9:00 pm
LSU Claude L. Shaver Theatre
Dalrymple Drive Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA 70803
13jun(jun 13)11:30 am(jun 13)11:30 amPint Night @ The Bulldog
Come enjoy the multiple beers on tap at the Bulldog and take your cup home with you!
Come enjoy the multiple beers on tap at the Bulldog and take your cup home with you!
(Wednesday) 11:30 am - 2:00 am
The Bulldog
4385 Perkins Rd, # 15, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
13jun(jun 13)6:00 pm(jun 13)6:00 pmYoga, Beer, & Soap!
Join Love Life Soap Co. for the official release of our brand new Pale Ale Soap at the next Tin Roof Brewing Company Yoga on the Lawn. This
Join Love Life Soap Co. for the official release of our brand new Pale Ale Soap at the next Tin Roof Brewing Company Yoga on the Lawn. This special bar of soap was a collaboration with our friends at Tin Roof, using the same hops as their VooDoo Pale Ale. We’ve created a fun fresh soap you’re bound to enjoy! We will be set up with ALL of your favorite Love Life Soap bars too. Come see us!
(Wednesday) 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tin Roof Brewery
1624 Wyoming St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802
13jun(jun 13)6:00 pm(jun 13)6:00 pmPlatters & Boards
Join store owner Anne and cooking instructor extraordinaire Lili in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun. Come build party platters and gourmet boards that will make for effortless entertaining.
Join store owner Anne and cooking instructor extraordinaire Lili in the classroom for some hands-on cooking fun. Come build party platters and gourmet boards that will make for effortless entertaining. Learn the secrets of easy-to-prepare, make-ahead recipes to help you build stunningly beautiful and delectably delicious spreads. Plus, walk away with recipes and tips for drink pairings.
On the menu:
The Perfect Cheese Board
Brunch Charcuterie Board
Springtime Celebration Board
Savory Nibbles for a Date Night In
This class is for participants 16 and up. Teenagers must be accompanied by an adult; both the teenager and accompanying adult must purchase a class seat.
(Wednesday) 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Red Stick Spice Company
660 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70806
