Perk: Win entry to the Louisiana Sports Festival!

may
14may(may 14)12:00 pm20(may 20)12:00 pmAmerican Craft Beer Week
American Craft Beer Week is upon us. Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter -Founders KBS -Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall) -Nebraska Gimme S’more -Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and
more
American Craft Beer Week is upon us.
Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter
-Founders KBS
-Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall)
-Nebraska Gimme S’more
-Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and Goody Two Shoes Kolsch(Voted Massachusett’s #1 Brewery last year)
Tuesday-NOLA Event with Moonshoes Galaxy IPA
-Grimm Citra Pop
-Grimm Castliing
-Grimm Vacay
-Grimm Amarillo Pop
-Skittles Randall or French Press
Wednesday Hazy IPA Class with Jeremy Waters and Nashville Chicken from Jeremiah. Fresh Bloom with flight option.
-Unita Brewing Cans
-Thursday Sours
Burial Zodiacal Light
Jester King El Cedro
Draai Laag Ragnarok
Libertine Pacific Blue Gose
Libertine Infidel
Libertine Framboise
Friday-LACBG Meet & Greet
Bayou Teche Tart Side of Teche (with Kiwi Randall)
with beers from
Abita
Southern Craft
Gnarly Barley
Tin Roof
Saturday-Flight of the Foodies…Pairings & Randallings of the weeks offerings!
14 (Monday) 12:00 pm - 20 (Sunday) 12:00 pm
Corporate Brew & Draft
2561 Citiplace Ct, Ste 300, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
15may(may 15)8:00 pm(may 15)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge's BEST Karaoke Party tonite-- Kings of Karaoke! It's DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night! Bring your entire crew
more
Come join us as The Station hosts Baton Rouge’s BEST Karaoke Party tonite– Kings of Karaoke! It’s DJ GREEN GEAUX playing YOUR favorite songs every Tuesday night!
Bring your entire crew to jump on stage and sing along! And because it’s SERVICE INDUSTRY NITE, enjoy $6 wells all nite long along with other great food, drinks, & yes, music! Check out all the new craft drafts on tap plus over 75 Imports and the best selections of spirits around! Our kitchen is always serving fantastic food until 1am!
We open at 4:30pm!
For more information including our weekly entertainment lineup , HUGE BEER MENU, and drink specials, visit www.StationSportsBar.com! Be sure to sign up for the mailing list to take advantage of members-only alerts and discounts!
(Tuesday) 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
16may(may 16)7:00 pm(may 16)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke
Every Wednesday we've got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
16may(may 16)7:30 pm(may 16)7:30 pmMarc Cohn with the Blind Boys of Alabama
Marc Cohn will be joined by an all-star band to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling début record. From opening track "Walking in Memphis," Marc will be performing his
(Wednesday) 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts
100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801
16may(may 16)8:00 pm(may 16)8:00 pmThe Office Trivia Night
ATTN ALL NETFLIX BINGERS!!! How well do you know Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and the Dunder Mifflin staff? Put your Office knowledge to the test while enjoying our bottomless drinks
ATTN ALL NETFLIX BINGERS!!! How well do you know Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and the Dunder Mifflin staff? Put your Office knowledge to the test while enjoying our bottomless drinks from 8-10pm! We’ll be giving away free pitchers of beer each round as well as prizes for the teams that place 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Costumes not required, but highly encouraged. We hope to see you there!
(Wednesday) 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mellow Mushroom Baton Rouge
4250 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
