Perkins Rowe bringing back Rock N Rowe, releases lineup

Perkins Rowe will bring back its free concert series, Rock N Rowe, this September.

Perkins Rowe has released the 2019 fall lineup, and it is as follows:

Thursday, September 5 – Travis Matte & The Kingpins

Thursday, September 12 – Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie Porter

Thursday, September 19 – The Rusty Yates Band

Thursday, September 26 – JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band

Thursday, October 3 – After 8

Thursday, October 10 – Chase Tyler Band

Thursday, October 17 – Deuce Chambers & The Zydeco Integrity

Thursday, October 24 – Sugar Shaker

Each live music event with occur every Thursday from 6-9 pm between September 5 and October 24.