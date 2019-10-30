Dig Baton Rouge
Perkins Rowe celebrates 10 Years of the Arts Festival this weekend

The Arts Festival has been around for ten years, and Perkins Rowe is celebrating with a free, family-friendly event this weekend. The Arts Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 am-6 pm and on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 12-6pm.

Perkins Rowe will also be unveiling its new mural in celebration of the event, created by local artist Ellen Ogden and students of The Emerge Center, which empowers individuals with communication challenge. Pre-k and kindergarten students have been assisting Ogden in the creation of the mural over the past few weeks leading up to the event.

The event will also feature family-friendly live music:

  • Saturday 11am-1pm – Michael Brandt
  • Saturday 3pm-6pm – MJ & the Redeemers 
  • Sunday 12pm-3pm – Baton Rouge Concert Band 
  • Sunday 3pm-6pm – Carbon Copy

