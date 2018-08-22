Perkins Rowe debuts first public art piece

As part of the multi-million dollar redevelopment, Perkins Rowe teamed up with with local artist, Marc Fresh to create a mural located on East Market Street.
Fresh said that the mural “creates an uplifting atmosphere for viewers passing by and even draws people to the center to get a closer look.”
