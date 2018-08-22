Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Perkins Rowe debuts first public art piece

DIG Staff DIG Staff
2 hours ago

As part of the multi-million dollar redevelopment, Perkins Rowe teamed up with with local artist, Marc Fresh to create a mural located on East Market Street.

Fresh said that the mural “creates an uplifting atmosphere for viewers passing by and even draws people to the center to get a closer look.”

Seriously, we found your newest selfie spot! Check it out on East Market St and tag us with #idigbr.

Retail therapy 📷: @holli.angelle

A post shared by Megan Smith (@megan_danielleee) on

Comments

You may also like

Arts & Culture

#idigbr: local artists

Looking to spruce up your home a bit? Need a bday present idea? Or honestly just trying to impress your friends? BR’s got plenty of amazing local artists to answer all of those questions, check them out! Group shot 📷 A post shared by Olivia...

52 mins ago

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

august

22aug(aug 22)10:00 am(aug 22)10:00 amSummer Tent Sale

22aug(aug 22)7:00 pm(aug 22)7:00 pmTavern Trivia

23aug(aug 23)4:30 pm(aug 23)4:30 pmHappy Hour (all day)

23aug(aug 23)7:00 pm(aug 23)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

23aug(aug 23)7:00 pm(aug 23)7:00 pmThree Identical Strangers presented by Films at Manship

Enjoy a dog park today!

BREC Dog Parks

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X