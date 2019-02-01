Perkins Rowe growth continues with two new additions

Perkins Rowe has announced this week that two new additions will be joining the mixed-use space later this year.

City Group Hospitality Co., the owners of City Pork and City Slice, will be opening a yet-unannounced restaurant concept in the former Applebee’s location.

“We are super excited about the opportunity to join the Perkins Rowe community,” stated Stephen Hightower, managing partner for City Group Hospitality Co. “In the upcoming months, we will unveil the much-anticipated new concept and culinary direction for the restaurant.”

Also coming to Perkins Rowe in Spring of 2019 is women’s fashion boutique franchise Apricot Lane.

“Apricot Lane offers an immersive boutique shopping experience for everyone – from moms to daughters,” said Peggy Dugas, owner and fashion merchandiser. “The boutique will carry a unique collection of established up-and-coming brands that reflect the Baton Rouge community’s sense of style.”

For more information on City Group Hospitality Co., please visit CityPork.com and CitySlicePizza.com. For more information on Apricot Lane, connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.