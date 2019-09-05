Dig Baton Rouge
Pets

Perkins Rowe is partnering with Companion Animal Alliance to host an adoptable fashion show

Staff
48 mins ago

Fashion to the Rescue – Perkins Rowe’s newest event with Companion Animal Alliance – will feature trendy fall looks paired with the cutest, adoptable companions.

The event will be held on September 29 at 11 am and is free and open to the public. Each model will be accompanied by an adoptable pup from Companion Animal Alliance. All dogs will be up for adoption when the runway show ends.

The event will also feature special giveaways, a raffle the day of the event and special in-store discounts.

graphic source: Perkins Rowe

We will update this article as more information is released – stay tuned!

