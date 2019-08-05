Dig Baton Rouge
Perkins Rowe is partnering with GymFit for a three-week community AcroYoga series this August

Community workout classes are becoming popular around Baton Rouge, and Perkins Rowe is no stranger to them. The Rowe has previously hosted fitness classes with partners like American Heart Association and barre3 and is now introducing its next workout series.

Perkins Rowe is partnering with GymFit to offer a free family-friendly, three-week AcroYoga series this month. The community class will take place on The Green, the lawn adjacent to Anthropologie and Sur la Table, from 10-11 am and will begin on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The AcroYoga class at Perkins Rowe is open to all ages and athletic backgrounds. Attendees will learn about spotting in partner exercise, basic partner poses and fun transitions. Individuals can join in at any time during the series.

GymFit is an all-in-one fitness facility with various classes and courses, including dance, AcroYoga, Ninja Warrior, core fitness and more.

You can find the first event page here and more information about GymFit here.

