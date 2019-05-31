Perkins Rowe is partnering with barre3 every Saturday morning in June for a community workout series.

The free class takes place on The Green, the lawn adjacent to Anthropologie and Sur la Table (pictured below), from 9:30-11 am.

Registration opens at 9:30 am, and the class begins at 10 am.

Barre3 is a full-body workout combining cardio, strength training and mindfulness and is inspired by Pilates, yoga and ballet barre. The 45-minute classes will feature sustained holds, muscle-burning micro-movements, and heart-pumping cardio bursts, according to the event’s Facebook page.

All classes in the workout series are free, and individuals attending are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water. After the class, there will be giveaways from businesses like NeuBody Cryotherapy and Paris Parker Salon, as well as in-store discounts from Kendra Scott, demos, and fruit provided by Fresh Market.