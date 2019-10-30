Perkins Rowe to host Wild Day at the Rowe on Nov. 16

Bring the family to Perkins Rowe and enjoy Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo for the fourth Wild Day at the Rowe. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 am-1 pm.

The event will include animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, children’s activities, live music, face painting and corn hole games. Attendees can learn more about the ambassador animals and take photos with them in the Great Hall, but it is important to note that the ambassador animals are not available for petting.

A representative from the zoo will host live presentations with a different ambassador animal at these times:

10:00 – 10:15 am

10:45 – 11:00 am

11:30 – 11:45 am

12:15 – 12:45 pm

photo source: Perkins Rowe

According to the press release, ambassador animals could include, but are not limited to: Tenrec, Speckled King Snake, Screech Owl, Bearded Dragon, Legless Lizard, Box Turtle, American Alligators, Ball Pythons, Leopard Gecko and more.

“What could be more fantastic that bringing our animal ambassadors & wild animal facts to one of Baton Rouge’s most family-friendly settings,” says Zoo Director Phil Frost in the press release. “The Zoo is for everyone and every age. We are looking forward to bringing that excitement & education to the community with another amazing day at the Rowe.”