Perkins Rowe to rebrand, renovate

Perkins Rowe is getting a new look and a facelift in the coming days.

Trademark Property Co., which manages the mixed-use property, launched a new campaign to freshen up the Rowe’s look Tuesday. The ads feature local fashion bloggers Krystal Faircloth and Jennifer Palpallatoc as they go about what the management firm wants to be a typical day in Perkins Rowe: living, shopping, dining, and relaxing in the developments’ apartments and businesses.

Trademark CEO Terry Montesi said they are also planning a multimillion dollar redevelopment to the ten-year-old property, including updates for community programs and amenities.

“Our belief is that retail and mixed-use places need to evolve or risk irrelevance and Perkins Rowe is perfectly primed for evolution,” Montesi said.

The companrademark took over management of Perkins Rowe in 2016. The property has been owned by a group of Texas investors since 2013, when it was sold after a years-long legal battle between original developer Tommy Spinosa and the banks which loaned the money necessary for its construction.