Perkins Rowe Welcomes New Business Tenant, Cremistry!

There are some big changes taking place at Perkins Rowe! This morning, they announced that the mixed-use development has added Creamistry to its tenant mix, which is set to open in the third quarter of 2019.

Creamistry will occupy the 1,580 sq ft. space between Barnes & Noble and Zoe’s Kitchen. The retailer will feature made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all natural and organic ingredients that can be custmized with various flavors and toppings.

A sample of the creations you can make at Creamistry!

Here’s how Creamistry works:

Customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base – premium, organic, vegan coconut, vegan cashew, or non-dairy sorbet – one of various flavor options, and then toppings from a list of more than 30 options that include candy, cookie, cereal, fruits, and sauces!

The ice cream is made right before the customer with billowing smoke thanks to the flash-freezing process. When the liquid nitrogen (-321° F) hits the base it freezes so fast that ice crystals don’t have a chance to develop, resulting in a decadently rich and luxuriously creamy ice cream with virtually no overrun.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new concept to our already great and growing property,” says Bryan Leblanc, General Manager of Perkins Rowe.

Perkins Rowe is located on the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge. For more information, be sure to follow them on Facebook or visit their website.