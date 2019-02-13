Pitch your business idea in BR’s answer to Shark Tank

Got a business idea trying to get off the ground, but don’t know where to start? PitchBR is seeking innovators, entrepreneurs, and business owners to pitch their next meetup on March 21, 2019.

The local answer to TV’s “Shark Tank,” PitchBR gives would-be entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their brand and gain valuable public exposure.

Participants deliver an “elevator speech” (read: short and sweet) to a panel of judges for the chance to win $1,000. Pitchers receive audience and panelist feedback, coaching from prominent area business consultants and connections to non-funding resources, such as professional services from donors.

“This is a great opportunity for companies to get exposure and network with investors, peers, and the general public,” says Louisiana Technology Park Executive Director Stephen Loy. “It will help them expand and grow, as well as learn.”

Those interested in learning more can visit PitchBR.org to submit a proposal. All applicants must have less than $1 Million in revenue, and less than $1 Million invested in their company. The deadline to submit is March 1 at 3:00 p.m. (CST).

PitchBR takes place on March 21, 2019 at Juban’s Creole Restaurant at 3739 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Come earlty for networking at 5:00 p.m. Pitches begin at 6:00 p.m.