PitchBR Event to be Held at Jubans This Evening

Tonight, three Baton Rouge companies will pitch their ideas to three selected judges at the PitchBR event held at Jubans Resturant at 3739 Perkins Road.

The three pitchers will be Andrew Bryson of Mozi — a messaging platform integrating social media features, that allows users to chat, plan and share; Simone Spence of Don’t Get Mad Get Paid — a platform that is changing the way moms who are owed tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid child support so they can collect their money; and Rick Mekdessie of LEXware Solutions — a company formed for the social purpose of offering an affordable and accessible cloud-based solution to identify, treat and overcome reading disabilities, such as dyslexia, for both children and adults.

The judges for the competition will be James Slaton, partner at Stone Pigman law firm, Anita Tillman, CEO of Amcorp International, and Beth O’Quinn, Talent Manager at IBM Services.

PitchBR provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their company brand through presentation and public exposure. Participants deliver an elevator speech to a panelist of judges for the opportunity to win $1,000. Pitchers also receive audience and panelist feedback, coaching from prominent business consultants and connections to non-funding resources, such as professional services donors and providers.

Tickets are free and this event is open to the public. Claim your spot for this event here.