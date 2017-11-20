Plan ahead for Black Friday with ads, store times here

There’s always a lot at stake for retailers on Black Friday, but as online sales continue to put the pressure on brick-and-mortar those stakes have caused some stores to pull out even more stops.

Many stores are following the trend to open on Thanksgiving Day and lure post-meal shoppers in. Kmart is even opening at 6 a.m. Thanksgiving day and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday, though some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, Target, and Toys R Us are opening at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., with some Sears locations opting to stay closed.

Walmart is also throwing parties during November and December with toy demonstrations, photos with Santa, and the return of holiday Layaway until Dec. 21. Most Walmart stores will remain open all day Thanksgiving, but won’t start their in-store deals until 6 p.m.

Sears and Kmart are also putting up deep discounts, and they’re not holding back on what gets marked down or when. Sears is offering 50 percent off everything through Thanksgiving weekend, and Kmart is offering up to 40 percent off. CNN Money says both stores, owned by Sears Holdings, have been closing locations and losing money for several years, and are facing pressure due to vendors cutting their shipments to the stores in case the company files for bankruptcy.

