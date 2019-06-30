Individuals planning to watch fireworks on the levee this Fourth of July will need to find an alternate plan due to high river levels, according to an announcement from East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Friday, June 28.

The levee will be open to the public during the daytime, but levee access will be prohibited after 5 pm. The Downton Development District released a map of alternate viewing options.

Map courtesy of The Downtown Development District

The event will continue as scheduled, but will be taken with increased caution due to the high water levels, reports WAFB.

Thankfully restricted levee access won’t dampen your Fourth of July plans, as there are several ways to celebrate this Thursday.

Here are various Fourth of July celebrations around Baton Rouge:

USS KIDD Veterans Museum

The USS KIDD Fourth of July celebration has continued for over two decades. WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi – sponsored by the USS KIDD – will still be available for viewing, despite the prohibited levee access. Fireworks start at 9 pm, and a schedule and more information can be found below.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

L’Auberge is hosting a Fireworks Extravaganza from 7 pm – 12 am, with a fireworks show beginning at 9 pm. There is a rooftop pool viewing party from 7-10 pm and an edge bar balcony viewing party from 8 pm – midnight. You can find more information here.

Mid City Ballroom

Head to Mid City Ballroom for what they’re calling an “epic throw down.” You’ll see performances by Boi Dreams, Hydra Plane, Baby in the 90’s and Quarx. The celebration will also include the premier of Hydra Plane’s new music video for “Japan Feels So Far Away.” The event is $10 and open to all ages. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show begins at 7 pm.

LSU Museum of Art

Join the Shaw Center for the Arts in a celebration with food, complimentary water and sodas, a cash bar, live music, kids activity and fireworks. The event lasts from 7-10 pm, and tickets and more information can be found here.

The Gregory

Grab your friends for a Red, White & Sparkling Wine Tasting at The Gregory from 5-7 pm. The evening will feature treats and Great American wines from Oregon, California and Washington. The ticket price of $25 is inclusive of tax, gratuity and fees. You can find tickets here.

Register Bar

Get your drink on with a special Fourth of July happy hour from 4-8 pm. Register Bar will feature patriotic cocktails like The Firecracker, Blueberry Mojito and The Banner that you can sip on while watching the fireworks over the river.

The Villas at Riverbend

The Villas at Riverbend is hosting a daytime Fourth of July celebration from 2-5 pm with food, floats and fun.