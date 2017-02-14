Planet fitness to open new BR locations
The 24-hour gym Planet Fitness is opening a couple of new locations in Baton Rouge, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. One location will be in the Delmont Village Shopping Center on Plank Road and one will be off of Range Avenue.
“We want to build several Planet Fitness gyms in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas,” said Florida Boulevard Planet Fitness general manager Al Devillier, according to The Business Report. “We chose locations that have enough people to feed the gym.”READ MORE