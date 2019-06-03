Planet Fitness welcomes teens to work out for free this summer

Baton Rouge teenagers will have the opportunity to work out free of charge this summer, thanks to the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge.

The Teen Summer Challenge is happening now through September 1, allowing teens ages 15-18 to work out in Planet Fitness facilities for free.

The challenge takes place across the United States and Canada at more than 1,800 locations. To participate, teens under the age of 18 must bring a parent or guardian to their preferred location to sign up, and a parent or guardian must sign a waiver allowing them to work out alone. Students who are 18-years-old do not need a parent or guardian to sign up.

Teens can also participate in free fitness classes, each class varying by location, but must work out at the location where they signed up and are not permitted to change locations.

All participating teens are entered into the Planet Fitness Scholarship Sweepstakes, and Planet Fitness will award one $500 scholarship in each state/province at the end of the summer. Planet Fitness will also award one $5,000 grand prize in both the U.S. and Canada. Teens can also engage on Planet Fitness’ Instagram and Facebook channels to win swag, movie tickets, and wireless headphones.

For more information, you can visit the Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge page here.