Plant-Based Eating is on the Rise in Baton Rouge!

In the very recent past, MJs was the only restaurant in Baton Rouge to put a focus on vegan food. Now, Baton Rouge is sustaining three entirely vegan restaurants, one food truck, as well as more restaurants who are beginning to include vegan-friendly options.

For a quick refresher, vegan diets do not allow any consuming of animal products – no meat (yes, seafood is meat), no dairy, and no eggs. Veganism and plant-based eating are growing in popularity across both the country and Baton Rouge. While we have come a long way in having options for plant-based eating, the vast majority of restaurants in town still have minimal options for vegan dining.

Whether you’re vegan or just looking to amp-up your veggie intake or lower your cholesterol intake, here are some great options for you to try out:

Sukha Cafe – a charming cafe inside of Yoga Bliss, but is open to the public! They are a very inventive selection of soups, sandwiches and veggie-packed shakes, all of which are absolutely stunning. Their vegan version of a BLT, the BKT, is outstanding! It uses smokey coconut as the bacon substitute and is packed with so much flavor. Their kale salad is extra cheesy but contains no cheese. They also offer a brunch with sweet or savory waffles and biscuit sandwiches.

Cocha – This is a more upscale option for vegan dining with a Caribbean-meets-Southern theme as a bonus. Not everything at Cocha is vegan, but you will always find a well thought out, out of the box vegan dish in a great atmosphere. Their menu rotates seasonally, but you can check out what they have currently on their website!

Vegan-Friendly Foods – focusing on all the Louisiana classics – including po’boys and a sampler plate with red beans and rice, dirty rice, jambalaya, and mac and cheese. VFF serves up hearty servings of the southern comfort foods you crave, sans the animals.

Vegan Meets Soul – This vegan soul food truck has been popping up around town with vegan-friendly comfort foods, BBQ, nachos, and more! Follow them on Instagram to get location updates.

In addition to these options, you can always find great vegan dishes at your favorite Poké spot, Indian restaurant, or Greek joint. The skies are truly becoming the limit to more healthy options here in our city!