Playa Bowls now open – here’s what you can expect

Playa Bowls is now open in Baton Rouge, offering you nutrient-rich grub in a rad environment. Walking into Playa Bowls doesn’t feel like walking into a white-walled juicery – it feels exciting and fun! They have packed all of your favorite island fruit flavors into a fun and lively atmosphere adorned with coastal paintings and murals.

Their signature ingredient is acai, a bright purple berry that’s high in antioxidants and fiber but low in sugar. It makes for a great not-so-sweet base for adding your favorite fruit, granola, nut butter and superfood toppings. Everything is dairy-free and protein additions are available to round out your meal.

Their acai is pure, with no other fruit added to the mix, giving it a thick, frosty texture similar to a sorbet, rather than the consistency of a watery smoothie like you get when extra ingredients are in the mix. You also get the brightest of purple hues – a great contrast to their fresh fruit options for toppings. It’s a sweet treat you really can feel great about eating. We recommend this base to anyone who wants to try a traditional bowl packed with nutrients. For those who like something sweet, we also recommend adding honey or a sweeter topping.

To round out the rainbow, pitaya (pink passion fruit), green and coconut bases are available. All your favorite superfood and power food toppings are available as well, including goji berries, bee pollen, chia, spirulina and wheatgrass.

If you aren’t into the icy goodness of fruit bowls, a huge variety of smoothies and fresh juices are available, as well as chia pudding, oatmeal and nitro iced coffee on tap. Go get your health on in their festive atmosphere everyday from 8 am to 8 pm at Burbank and Lee Drive.