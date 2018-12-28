Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Poké explosion: Finbomb coming to BR in 2019

9 hours ago

Baton Rouge is experiencing a poké boom as of late. For the uninitiated, poké is a dish originating in Hawaii consisting of diced raw fish, usually served over rice with other toppings.

 

Friday feels 🍤 #finbomb

The latest poké spot for fans to explore is Finbomb, a contemporary Japanese and Hawaiian concept with one location already up and running in Reno, Nevada. Fin Bomb plans to make its BR debut in Arlington Marketplace in 2019.

This latest entry into the already booming Asian cuisine market is owned in part by Baton Rouge businessman Charlie Henry. In addition to poké bowls, Finbomb will offer sushi burritos, salads, and other asian-fusion creations.

Finbomb joins Poké City, Southfin Southern Poké, Poké Loa, and fellow newcomer Boru in the Baton Rouge poké scene. Which is your favorite place to grab a bowl? Let us know in the comments.

