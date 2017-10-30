Pooch pampering coming to Highland Road Marketplace

A new doggie resort announced plans to open a location in Highland Road Marketplace next year.

Canine Social bills itself as an all-in-one stop dedicated to doggos. The puppy resort will offer safe and secure boarding facilities or just a place for them to get some TLC while their owners are at work.

Owner Mike Champagne says they want their attention to detail and customer service to make both pets and their owners feel well cared for.

“Our mission is to have every dog happy when they come through our doors and every owner happy when they leave,” he said.

When finished, Champagne said dogs will have an open play area which is heated and air conditioned, with protective flooring to protect dogs’ paws and joints. He said they’ll also offer professional grooming, a full-service and self-service wash option along with overnight boarding, obedience training and a retail boutique store.

Canine Social looks to open in mid-2018.