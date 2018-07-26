Dig Baton Rouge
Postmates has made its way to BR

ICYMI: Postmates is an on-demand delivery service app for just about anything you could imagine. According to The Advocate, Postmates in BR is part of a recent 100-city expansion across the U.S.

Here’s how you use it: download and sign in to the Postmates app on your smartphone. Then, browse tons of restaurants, bars, shops and convenient stores in your area. Add any items you want to your cart and order! That’s it!

The catch: Delivery fees for Postmates start at $3.99 with a $10/month subscription. Check it out for yourself and tell us about it in the comments!

