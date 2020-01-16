Power Pump Girls combats period poverty and stigma with secured.

Raine Vallot and Sherin Dawud launched Power Pump Girls Inc. in 2017 with the basic belief that women are better together. Together, Vallot and Dawud have launched secured., their initiative geared toward combating period poverty and getting rid of the stigma associated with menstruation.



For some women, buying period products every month (while aggravating and inconvenient) is not thought about twice. Most women don’t worry about how they are going to afford their monthly products, and they know they can find them at virtually any grocery or convenience store.



For some people though, it’s a much more serious issue.



People who cannot afford or do not have access to places that give/sell these products may be forced to use unconventional ways of controlling their menstruation—ways that are often unhealthy for the individuals. It also doesn’t help the situation that feminine hygiene products are still being taxed as “luxury items.”



With over 19 million women in low-income households or living in poverty in the U.S, period poverty is a real epidemic affecting communities all over the nation.



secured. was created as a way for people who are privileged with being able to buy these products with ease to do something to help those that cannot. This initiative hopes to open up the conversation about period poverty while dismissing the stigma over talking about these issues.



Overall, secured. Advocates not only for women’s health, but also their sense of security and comfort during their period.



The goal of this initiative is to “secure the bag,” something we can all help out with. secured. accepts either one-time or recurring donations of $15 on their website that go towards fighting period poverty. Donations go towards tampons, pads, menstrual cups, wipes, underwear and soaps for victims of period poverty.



If you cannot afford to donate money, there are ways to donate your time and services as well.



For more information or to make a donation, go to https://www.powerpumpgirls.org/secured.