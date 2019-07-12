Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Barry to make landfall sometime on Saturday in the Lafayette-Morgan City area as a Category 1 hurricane.



Baton Rouge is projected to take up to 25 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding and river flooding, along with strong winds, are also likely, as the Mississippi River is predicted to spike from 16 to 19 feet from the storm surge Saturday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump announced a federal emergency in Louisiana on Thursday, authorizing the use of federal resources to the state.

The governor also announced the opening of several shelters for evacuees from coastal parishes on Thursday.

In addition to ensuring your hurricane prep kit is up to date with batteries, candles, gas, be sure to stock up on bottled water and non-perishable foods before the weekend, including canned and dry goods. Products like peanut butter, bread, ramen or granola are great to have on hand. It’s important to keep foods on hand that don’t need to be refrigerated, in case of loss of power.

According to this FEMA guide, here is a list of items to keep in your hurricane emergency kit:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight.

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible).

Extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items.

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife.

Sanitation and personal hygiene items.

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies).

Cell phone with charger.

Family and emergency contact information.

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable).

Extra fuel for generator and car.

Here are some extra food preparations tips, courtesy of Bon Appetit:

Fry some bacon while you still have power to your stove: the bacon won’t need to stay in the fridge once it’s cooked an can be used in a BLT, over a salad or standalone.

Roast a few heads of garlic: the garlic won’t need to be refrigerated and can be used to spread on toast or add flavor to a room temperature vinaigrette.

Boil eggs: don’t peel the hard-boiled eggs, so they’ll stay fresh longer. Hard-boiled eggs have a variety of uses, from standalone, on a sandwich or on a salad.

Buy room temperature-friendly cheese, cured meats and jarred pickled vegetables to enjoy a smorgasbord of goodies.

Stock up on canned tuna

You can find more food preparation tips here.

Sand and bags are available at the following BREC sites:



BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

St. George Fire HQ – 14100 Airline Highway



City of Baker locations:

Baker Public Works Yard – 1507 Mississippi St.

Baker City Hall – 3325 Groom Rd.

This FDA article details important food and water safety information.

The Baton Rouge Police Department posted known high water area information on Facebook:

Many local businesses are closing or have adjusted hours, so keep that in mind when planning those hurricane parties or trying to run errands.

Louisiana State University is closed July 12-14

White Star Market is closed July 13

July Mid City Makers Market is cancelled – next event is August 10

Perkins Rowe is closely monitoring the storm and will release updates



For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Barry, check the National Weather Service’s website. Stay safe, y’all.