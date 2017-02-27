President Donald Trump is meeting with governors from across the country today, including Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, WBRZ reports. Edwards’ trip to Washington D.C. is part of the National Governor’s Association Winter Meeting.

At the meeting, Trump discussed his budget plans. He said that this budget will increase spending for federal law enforcement, according to WBRZ. He also said that the U.S. will “do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people.”

Edwards will be in Washington until Tuesday. Yesterday, he had meetings with federal emergency officials about flood recovery.

