Ever wanted to know where your favorite president ranks compared to past commanders-in-chief? C-SPAN’s has the answer.

In C-SPAN’s 2017 Presidential Historians Survey, our last leader, former President Barack Obama came in at No. 12 overall, with a final score of 668.

Participants in C-SPAN’s survey rated past presidents on a scale of one to 10, with one being not effective and 10 being very effective. Each president was rated on 10 leadership qualities: Public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision/setting an agenda, pursued equal justice for all and performance within the context of his times.

The top spot went to Abraham Lincoln, who was followed by George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

