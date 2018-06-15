Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Press Play: Local podcasts to get you through the day

DIG Staff DIG Staff
19 hours ago

The podcast craze is in full swing here in Baton Rouge. While most of us stick to the comedies or crime stories, if you’re looking to add some local Baton Rouge flair to your queue, here is a great place to start!

  • altBR
    • This podcast tells the stories of people from a wide range of industries working to make Baton Rouge a better place
  • Drawl
    • Drawl highlights local poets (from the same people who make altBR)
  • The Red Shtick
    •  This weekly podcast from the local satire site of the same name is an comedy about trending local topics
  •  Dorque
    • Another weekly podcast by the people from the Red Shtick that focuses on sci-fi and fantasy
  • Pawcast: Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge
    • Listen to the Friends of the Animals’ weekly podcast about their love of animals. Their podcast also has adoption reports and introductions about local animals to adopt!
  • Bite and Booze
    • Our BRAG 2018 Greatest Local Celeb, Jay Ducote, hosts this weekly podcast about the local food and drink scene in Louisiana. Keep an eye out for appearances from yours truly during Restaurant Week!
  • Bayou Garden
    • Learn some great gardening tips for this crazy yet unique Louisiana climate

