Preview: Flambeau Fest

Top Image: Vidalia, photo by Laurynn St. Germain

With Bayou Country Fest exiting Baton Rouge and relocating to New Orleans, a massive void was left in the area not only musically, but economically. Hundreds of thousands of live music fans have flocked to the city filling Tiger Stadium, local bars, restaurants, and hotels with much needed revenue for the city and state for the last six years. This void has left many fans asking where to go to hear their favorite big name artists and the answer to that may surprise you.

Gonzales, Louisiana has most likely never been a place you think of when it comes to looking for a stellar live music experience, but organizers of the upcoming Inaugural Flambeau Festival intend to change that. The festival will span October 7th and 8th and will be located at Lamar Dixon’s Ascension Field, which boasts over 260 acres of venue, parking, and amenities. Three stages will be filled with some of the biggest recording artists in both country music and southern rock. Not only is this a great opportunity for music lovers to enjoy some of their favorite acts, it stands to potentially be life-changing exposure for some talented local acts that will be playing on the Torch Stage from noon to 4 p.m. both days.

Torch Stage Saturday acts – Todd O’Neill, Vidalia, and Delta Recovery.

Todd O’Neill, 2016’s Nash Next Winner, is a Hammond, Louisiana native and has been in the music business for over a decade, churning out catchy honky tonk tunes with a Louisiana flare. With elements of soul, country, the blues, and even a touch of zydeco, fans are sure to get up and dance. Be sure to check out his latest single “Love Again.” [Photo by Robby Klein]

Vidalia—with members hailing from Baton Rouge and Vidalia—is comprised of Ronnie Calhoun, Matt Tortorich, David St. Romain, Karl Boudreaux and Jared Daigle. Outlaw country, Red Dirt, and Southern Rock all come together in such a melodic way that fans of Travis Tritt and Alabama are certain to find themselves asking for more. Their single “Till That Broken Heart Is Mine” is a great example of the quality music you can expect to hear from these guys.

New Orleans’ Delta Revelry band members Will Vance, John-Mark Gray, Tyler Davis, Garland Hoover, and Mark Farmer all come together to create a powerfully harmonious blend of soul, blues, and classic rock with a kick. Citing Led Zeppelin and The White Stripes as influences they have crafted the kind of sound one would expect to hear on arena stages around the country. “Turn Me Loose” is a prime example with John-Mark Gray’s guitar wielding offering up Jimi Hendrix-esque licks that are sure to blow you away. [Photo by Zack Luther/Lazy Eye]

Sunday’s Torch Stage artists – Chase Tyler, Parish County Line, Bishop Gunn, and Everette.

Baton Rouge’s Chase Tyler will be on hand showcasing the smooth and rich vocals that have made him a local favorite. Tyler released his third album “Tailgate Sunset” in 2016 which includes a cover of Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic” due to fan request. With songs ranging from feel good to spiritual reflection, Tyler has earned his spot on stage and on the radio with tunes on rotation at WTGE 100.7. Music fans looking for a fun tune to kick off a weekend of fun and festivities should check out the title track of his latest album, “Tailgate Sunset.” [Photo by Debbie Medlock]

The members of Parish County Line come from all over southern Louisiana and Mississippi and you can hear their love of the south shine in the music they play. Along with a classic country sound they have beautifully woven into their lyrics images of Louisiana life and scenery and are definitely a band to keep your eye on. Derek Shipley, Travis Hood, Ross Pilcher, and Trent Ciaccio have really created a heartfelt tune with the song “Back Road” and the harmonizing on this track is superb. [Photo courtesy of Parish County Line]

Natchez Mississippi’s Bishop Gunn is lead by the soulful, wailing vocals of Travis McCready and is not a band to miss if you like your to rock in a bluesy and bold. Songs like “Bank of The River” are belted out in a way that seems larger than life. Drew Smithers, Burne Sharp, and Ben Lewis bring some serious chops to this band. Bombastic guitars and harmonicas stand out prominently. [Photo by Anthony Scarlati]

Also live from noon to 4pm this weekend will be many talented songwriters such as Jim McCormick, Jason Matthews, Joel Shewmake, Mark Carson, and Sara Collins on Saturday and Greg Barnhill, Joanne Cotton, and Dennis Matkoski on Sunday.

Saturday night’s main stage will feature music from Sam Hunt, who will be headlining, as well as Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Jessie James Decker and Jacob Davis. Sunday fans will experience more of a southern vibe when the legendary artists Hank Williams, Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd take the stage. Blackberry Smoke, A Thousand Horses, and Clare Dunn will also be on hand that night and will surely bring in thousands of diehard fans.

Tickets and parking passes are available now at FlamebeauFest.com/Tickets.