Louisiana State University’s J. Gerald Kennedy, Boyd Professor in the Department of English, will be the co-editor of a new book containing the most important essays produced by
Through a collection of essays by 45 distinguished scholars, the book explores Poe ’s troubled life and career, his poetry, and his lasting impact on literature and art. Kennedy said he and Peeples reached out to other scholars who were experts the poet to create an authoritative account of Poe’s life and legacy.
“Poe continues to fascinate scholars and critics because, unlike the work of many other 19th century authors, his tales and poem still haunt readers with their intensity and relevance to culture,” Kennedy said. “Poe anticipated the violence, madness, alienation