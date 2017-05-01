A bill suggesting statewide rules for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft made it through a House committee today, The Advocate reports.

House Bill 527, proposed by House Transportation Committee Chairman Kenny Havard, R-St. Francisville, would create uniform Louisiana regulations for the services, which currently run according to rules from various cities in the state.

Under the bill, officials from the Department of Agriculture would be in charge of permits, driver requirements, disclosure of fares and more rules for the ridesharing services, according to The Advocate. Officials from the Public Service Commission questioned the legality of agriculture officials overseeing those areas.

If the bill passes, the state would get 1 percent of the gross receipts, some of which would go back to local governments.

