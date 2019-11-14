Provisions on Perkins closes

Provisions on Perkins announced in a Facebook post on Monday that it was closing its doors for good. The restaurant opened in September 2018 in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road, replacing Galatoire’s who shut down in July 2018.

“We so appreciate of the love and support that the Baton Rouge community has shown to us over the past year and will miss all of our loyal customers,” the restaurant posted on Instagram. “We had the best time serving you; helping you celebrate birthdays and engagements and anniversaries; getting you through the work week; partying for every LSU win.”

The somber announcement on Instagram was followed by a message of hope: “Keep your eye out, because it’s not farewell it’s see ya soon… new concept coming to BR soon, announcement forthcoming!” This new concept could be reference to The Vintage, which will open in the space formerly occupied by Magpie Café downtown.

Although the reason for closure is unknown, Greater Baton Rouge Business Report reported that when Galatoire’s occupied the space, rent was much higher than the surrounding businesses. You can read more about it here.